President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been advised to take immediate action to combat hunger and hardship in Nigeria

Former military president General Ibrahim Babangida took to his social media on Friday, February 16, to advise President Tinubu

He, however, reiterated that a military takeover is the best option to combat the problem at hand

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Former head of state Ibrahim Babangida has reiterated that he does not support the return of military government amid the rising economic hardship in Nigeria.

Since the beginning of the year, Nigeria has plunged into economic turmoil, which has seen the rising inflation in food commodities and services across the country.

President Tinubu has suffered several criticism for his harsh economic policies. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

Source: Facebook

Tinubu meets state governors

President Bola Tinubu summoned all 36 state governors to the federal executive chambers at the state house on Thursday, February 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The meeting marks the second instance of such meetings since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, and it comes amidst growing concerns about the nation's economic and security issues.

The decision to summon the emergency meeting was reported to have come after remarks from opposition governors belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who likened Nigeria's economic condition to Venezuela.

These PDP governors highlighted hyperinflation, rising hunger, crime, and higher death rates as evidence to support their stance.

FG slams PDP governors

The presidential administration reacted to the remark by condemning the governors' actions and wondering why they hadn't fulfilled their salary commitments despite receiving more federal funds for their states.

In response to the rising cost of living, protests have broken out in several states, with residents calling for solutions to the economic challenges.

Meanwhile, Babangida held a different view on the situation as he reacted via his official X account on Friday afternoon, February 16.

The former military president urged President Tinubu to act fast and be proactive before the hardship turned into a pandemic.

He wrote:

"I am not in support of the proposed Military takeover, but I will urge the FG to come to Nigerian's aid before it finally turns into a pandemic."

Pressure on Tinubu as Emir of Kano questions economic decisions amid hardship

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been urged to open up on the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Central Bank departments to Lagos.

This demand was made by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado, on Monday, February 12, during the visit of the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu.

Similarly, the First Lady was urged to speak with her husband about Nigeria's rising hardship.

Source: Legit.ng