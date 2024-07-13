President Bola Tinubu, former, has expressed their condolences to the victims of the recent school building collapse in Plateau State

The collapse of Saints Academy in Jos on July 12 trapped approximately 200 students

While condoling the victims, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi emphasized the need for thorough investigations and stringent supervision of building structures to prevent future tragedies

Prominent Nigerian political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, have expressed their condolences to the victims of the recent school building collapse in Plateau State.

Legit.ng reported that on Friday morning, July 12, the building of Saints Academy in Jos collapsed, trapping approximately 200 students who were writing their third-term examinations.

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi condole with plateau state victims of collapsed school building Photo credit: Peter Obi/Atiku Abubakar/Sean Gallup

Source: UGC

In a heartfelt message signed by Ngalele Ajuri and shared on X by @DOlusegun, President Tinubu conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, condoling with the families, all the victims, the people, and the Government of Plateau State.

Tinubu described the unfortunate incident as a huge loss to the nation and a devastating development—too excruciating to imagine.

Tinubu hails NEMA, SEMA, others over prompt response

Tinubu commends emergency responders, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and security agencies for prompt action to rescue some lives.

Likewise, the President thanked all citizens involved in the search, rescue, and resuscitation efforts.

Atiku to Federal, state govts: Priotise supervision of structures

Former vice president Abubakar, reacting to the sad incident via his X social media handle, @Atiku, described the incident as devastating.

He called for government at all levels to ensure total supervision and approval of structures in their various states to prevent similar tragedies from reoccurring.

His words:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

"As we grieve the loss of these precious children, let this tragedy serve as a stark reminder for governments at all levels to prioritise the approval and supervision of buildings to ensure their safety and integrity.

"A thorough investigation must be conducted, and those responsible are held fully accountable under the law."

Obi calls for deep investigation

While sympathizing with the victims, Obi, via his X handle, @PeterObi, called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident.

Likewise, he commended state actors that responded swiftly to rescue lives.

His words:

"I understand that rescue operations began in full swing. I thank various organisations, including the FRSC, NEMA, Red Cross, Army, Police, and many other individuals helping out with the safe rescue of our children and their teachers.

"I sympathize with the Government and People of Plateau State, the management, staff, and students of the school, and the families of all the victims affected.

"I also call on the government to carry out deep investigations into this tragic incident to unravel the causes and help prevent further occurrences around the country. My sincere prayers are with the remaining trapped children and teachers for their safe rescue."

Plateau Collapsed school building: 22 Students Dead, 132 Injured

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, July 12, as a building of Saints Academy, a secondary school in the city, collapsed while students were writing their third term examination.

Meanwhile, citing Executive Order 003, Governor Mutfwang has directed schools and other facility owners with structural concerns to close their facilities immediately.

Source: Legit.ng