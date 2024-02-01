Abuja community has been thrown under tension following the adoption of Aondo Ver, a director at the federal housing authority

FCT, Abuja - There is fresh tension in Abuja following the abduction of a director at the Federal Housing Authority, Federal Capital Territory, Aondo Ver, who was kidnapped by bandits in an attack that was about 200 metres close to a military base in Pambara in the Bwari area of Nigeria's capital.

The bandits reportedly struck on Thursday morning, February 1, at about 12am. The assailant reportedly shot in the air sporadically, leading to panic, before escaping through the forest.

The incident was confirmed by residents, who revealed that military personnel were stationed at a military base popularly referred to as 'camp'.

According to The Punch, the military is stationed at about 200 metres away from the scene of the incident in the Pambara Extension.

How federal housing director was kidnapped in Abuja

The people in the area disclosed that some residents were attacked by the bandits. Military personnel, serving and retired, were also attacked by the assailants.

The source said:

“Bandits attacked Pambara Extension over the night, at about 12:30 am today (Thursday), and they abducted one of our neighbours, Mr Aondo Ver, who is a Director in Federal Housing Authority, FCT."

Another resident lamented that the incident had created panic for the people of the estate, considering the fact that the military base was stationed closed, and there were serving and retired military personnel living in the area.

