President Bola Tinubu has condemned the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in the United States, describing the situation as distasteful.

Tinubu's reaction was contained in a statement on Sunday, July 14, where he sympathized with the US presidential candidate in the forthcoming election in America.

How Donald Trump was attacked in US

An assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump's life on Saturday, July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania, just days before he is set to accept the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump, 78, was shot in the right ear and injured while giving a campaign speech. The shooting occurred about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Law enforcement officials have not yet determined a motive for the attack, which comes less than four months before the November 5 election, where Trump will face off against Democratic President Joe Biden.

The suspect, who was shot dead by Secret Service agents, used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the attack. The rifle was recovered near the suspect's body.

Donald Trump: Concerns over security lapses in US

The attack has raised concerns about security lapses and is likely further to polarize the already contentious political climate in the US. Most polls, including those by Reuters/Ipsos, show Trump and Biden in a close contest.

But Tinubu, in his reaction to the incident, says there was no room for violence in democratic processes. His statement reads in part:

"The attack on former President Donald Trump is distasteful and goes beyond the pale of democratic norms. Violence has no place in democracy.

"I extend my sympathies to the former President and wish him relief. I also condole with the family of the deceased and those wounded and wish them a quick recovery."

See his full statement here:

