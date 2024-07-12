On Thursday, July 11, President Tinubu and the tripartite committee held a crucial meeting with the organised labour

After the meeting, Joe Ajaero's led NLC insisted that labour will not accept any offer from Tinubu that is less than N250,000 as the new minimum wage

Interestingly, the federal government offered to pay Nigerian workers N62,000, defended its offer and also noted that all issues around the new minimum wage dispute will be resolved next week

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government has expressed optimism that the impasse over the new minimum wage would be resolved by next week.

President Tinubu and organised labour leaders have yet to reach an agreement on the new minimum wage. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Minimum wage: FG gives update on payment after meeting NLC, TUC leaders

The minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Malagi and his Labour and Employment (state) counterpart, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, disclosed this after a closed-door session between President Tinubu and the leaders of organised labour at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, July 11.

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, on Thursday, had in attendance the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero; his counterpart at the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, and other members of their delegation.

Despite the deadlock, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, told reporters that the meeting was “fruitful,” Channels TV reported.

“It is a fruitful meeting; father, children meeting. I think we are hopeful that very soon everything will be resolved.

“Of course, when father and children talk you know what it is?

“That’s just exactly what has happened. It took us almost about an hour. I believe that it’s all for good,” she argued.

On his part, the minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, said he remained hopeful of a positive result after next week’s talks, The Punch reported.

But giving an update after the meting with Tinubu, the TUC boss disclosed that labour delegation informed the president of the economic difficulties Nigerians are going through.

“In the meeting, we tried to put the issues on the table, issues that are bothering and biting Nigerians today.

“So, we tried to put these before President because he is the president of the country and the bulk stops at his table,” the TUC boss said.

At the moment, the federal government and the Organised Private Sector offered to pay N62,000, while the labour demanded N250,000.

