Shehu Sani has condemned the statement made by a Muslim cleric against the personality of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu

Sani maintained that the cleric's call for the killing of Senator Remi Tinubu is unacceptable and should be condemned

Reacting to Sani's statement on his social media page, many Nigerians urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately arrest the cleric

Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has reacted after an Islamic cleric declared that Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, deserves to die for being a pastor.

Sani condemned the statement by the cleric and maintained that criticising the government and its policies is the right of the citizens, but calling for the death of a First Lady is "utterly unacceptable."

In a video that has gone viral, shared on X on Wednesday, February 21, a cleric is heard saying the Muslim/Muslim ticket that brought President Tinubu to power was a scam.

SaharaReporters confirmed that the cleric, whose identity could not be ascertained by Legit.ng as at the time of filing this report, therefore, averred that the wife of the president, "being an infidel should be put to death as provided for in the Quran".

He, however, did not provide any chapter or verse of the Quran to support his claim.

"Now, Tinubu @officialABAT, his wife is an #infidel. Even as an infidel, she is an 'oga' (a leader) among the infidels. Even her, God's judgement says she must be killed.. She's a pastor... Leaders of infidels (Christianity), Allah says they must be killed," The Muslim cleric said.

Shehu Sani condemns the words of the Islamic cleric

Reacting, Shehu Sani in a post shared on his X account on Thursday, February 22, faulted the cleric's assertion.

Sani tweeted:

"Criticising the Government and its policies is within the ambit of democratic rights;but Calling for the killing of Senator Remi Tinubu by the religious cleric is unacceptable and utterly condemnable."

