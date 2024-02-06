Popular Islamic cleric Sheikh Yahaya-Jingir has backed President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima

The cleric reaffirmed that he does not regret supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket despite the current hardship

He slammed critics of the current administration, stating that he would back the Muslim-Muslim ticket over and over again

Jos, Plateau - A renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahaya-Jingir, has asserted that those anticipating his regret over supporting a Muslim-Muslim ticket will be disappointed.

During the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, the influential cleric from Jos endorsed the candidacy of Bola Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima, both Muslims and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking to a gathering, Sheikh Jingir ridiculed those who criticised his ticket endorsement.

As quoted by Daily Nigerian, he said:

“I swear to Allah, I voted for Tinubu because of Islam, because Allah has urged us to be fair and equitable to Muslims and non-Muslims.

“Anybody waiting for me to regret voting for Tinubu because of any of his harsh policies will wait in vain.

“I still stand by Muslim-Muslim ticket forever. I will vote Muslim-Muslim here on earth, even at the point of death and hereafter.”

Jingir slams Muslim-Muslim critics

In response to the challenging economic situation experienced by Nigerians during the Tinubu administration, Mr Jingir ridiculed those who criticised him for supposedly making an erroneous decision.

Mr Jingir, Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah's (JIBWIS) factional leader, labelled his critics hypocritical.

He asserted that no matter the severity of policies implemented by Mr Tinubu, he stood firm in his actions and felt no remorse.

The cleric said:

“Those of you insulting me unjustifiably because I advocated Muslim-Muslim tickets are liars; you never voted for it.

“They are saying he [Tinubu] wants to relocate Abuja to Lagos. Am I the one who advised him to do that?

“I advocated for Muslim-Muslim ticket and told Tinubu to be fair. I prayed for his good health and success at the polls, and he emerged."

Sharia Council slams Tinubu’s govt, admits regret for backing Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been critiqued by the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN).

The organisation has accused President Tinubu of marginalising them since he assumed office in May 2023.

President Tinubu has, however, responded to their complaint by summoning an emergency meeting with their leaders.

