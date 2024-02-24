The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) demanded the immediate arrest and public prosecution of a Muslim Cleric

The group accused the cleric of inciting violence by calling for the killing of Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, whom he labelled an "infidel" due to her Christian faith

Additionally, YOWICAN urged the government to address economic challenges, particularly hunger and unemployment

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has years of experience covering the intersections of Nigerian politics, government policies and religion

FCT, Abuja - Days after a Muslim Cleric called for the killing of Nigeria's First Lady Remi Tunubu, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has called for his immediate arrest and public prosecution.

YOWICAN's demand was made during the conclusion of its 2024 National Prayer Day and the 1st Quarter National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja on Friday, February 223.

YOWICAN wants the Muslim cleric who called for the killing of First Lady Remi Tunubu arrested. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The group accused the cleric, whose name is yet to be ascertained, of inciting violence by calling for the killing of the wife of the president, whom he labelled an “infidel” due to her Christian faith, Vanguard reported.

“NEC is calling for the immediate arrest of the Muslim Cleric who has called for the killing of the wife of the President, Sen Oluremi A Tinubu for being a Christian. Describing her as an infidel," Belusochukwu Enwere, chairman of YOWICAN, said on behalf of the group.

“The NEC is calling for the public prosecution of the cleric and wish to request the said preacher should be restricted from preaching in Nigeria to serve as a deterrent to others."

YOWICAN further urged the federal government and the security agencies to act immediately to avoid the further deterioration of the security situation in the country "because of the unguided statement/utterance.”

Govt should address hunger issues - YOWICAN

Meanwhile, YOWICAN also spoke about Nigeria's economic challenges, noting that people are struggling because things are getting more expensive.

The group, highlighting the unemployment problems, urged the government at all levels to create an enabling environment to help young people find work and contribute to the nation's development.

Remi Tinubu: Muslim cleric apologises, El-Rufai reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Honourable Mohammed Bello El-Rufai reacted after the cleric apologised for his statement.

The lawmaker, representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said the cleric should keep his apology to himself.

The son of the immediate former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, in a now-deleted tweet, said security agencies should immediately arrest him and prosecute him.

Source: Legit.ng