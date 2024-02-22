The former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has stirred a fresh controversy in the camp of the ruling APC

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election, Fayemi faulted Senator Adams Oshiomhole for reportedly planning to impose a candidate on the APC in Edo state

Fayemi levelled this allegation against Oshiomhole amid talks of APC zoning of the governorship ticket in APC primaries

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, has criticised Senator Adams Oshiomhole for allegedly attempting to impose a gubernatorial candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo.

The former governor accused Oshiomhole, a senator and former national chairman of the party, of playing a “disruptive” role during the Saturday, February 17, 2024, state's governorship primary election, The Cable reported.

Edo: The controversial APC primaries

Recall that Saturday's primaries produced three winners. The chairman of the electoral committee of the primary, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner.

Shortly after, another group that held a parallel primary election declared a senator, Monday Okpebholo, as the APC governorship candidate. Eventually, three governorship aspirants were declared winners of the primary election by three different umpires.

The national leadership of the APC declared that the primary election inconclusive and fixed Thursday, February 22, 2024, as the new date for the completion of the primary election process.

Fayemi reacts as Oshiomhole says "Tinubu has ruled out zoning"

On Wednesday, February 21, that Senator Adams Oshiomhole said President Bola Tinubu will not support the zoning of the governorship ticket of the APC ahead of the rescheduled primaries Thursday.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, made this known to the State House correspondents after private talks with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Oshiomhole said President Tinubu has also ruled out any zoning arrangement in the state.

Reacting, in a statement by his media aide, Fayemi, on Thursday, February 22, claimed that Oshiomhole ousted Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the party during the buildup to the 2020 gubernatorial poll in the state.

The former Ekiti governor said Oshiomhole should have ensured a level playing field for all aspirants in 2024 instead of trying to impose a candidate, Daily Trust reported.

“Earlier, Oshiomhole had attempted to eliminate some aspirants from contesting the primaries but failed,” Fayemi said.

