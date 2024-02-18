The gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new turn and is controversial

Benin, Edo - The local government returning officers of the 2024 Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary election have declared Anamero Sunday Dekeri the winner.

According to Mr Ojo Babatunde, spokesperson for the local government returning officers, Dekeri secured victory with 25,384 votes, surpassing his nearest competitor, Dennis Idahosa, who garnered 14,127 votes.

Babatunde and other returning officers announced the results on Saturday evening.

Babatunde said:

"Hon. Dekeri haven met the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast have been declared winner of the election and returned elected."

Dekeri, the representative for Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, is involved in political development.

The National leadership of the party approved 12 aspirants for the direct primary, which later was trimmed down to nine after three other aspirants announced their intentions to step down.

Three aspirants step down from Edo guber race

One of the top aspirants who stepped down his ambition was Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamo, who said:

"I joined the 2023 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the course of rescuing Edo state from its current condition.

"After extensive consultation with my family, friends, and colleagues, we decided that I should withdraw from the governorship race."

Meanwhile, Mr Hope Uzodinma, the Imo State governor and Chairman of the primary election committee, announced Hon. Dennis Idahosa as the primary's victor.

The primary's returning officer, Dr. Stanley Ugboajah, announced Senator Monday Okpebholo as the chosen candidate for the APC.

Edo APC rejects Uzodimma’s Idahosa, declares Okpebholo winner of party’s primary election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edo APC leadership had declared the "genuine" victor of the state's party primary election, which took place on Saturday.

Ogbuaja Stanley Uzoamaka, the APC state returning officer, announced Senator Okpebholo as the official winner, contradicting Governor Hope Uzodimma-led committee's declaration.

They argued that Uzodimma's announcement of Dennis Idahosa as the party's candidate for the September election is invalid, asserting that the Imo governor's role is merely symbolic.

