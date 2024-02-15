Comrade Deji Adeyanju has argued that Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, should be the one suspended, and not the treasurer of the party

Abure is an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election

Legit.ng reports that Adeyanju criticised the alleged financial misappropriation that has created a fresh crisis in the Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - Activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said Mrs. Oluchi Oparah, the treasurer of the Labour Party (LP) should not have been suspended.

Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, said this on Wednesday, February 14, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Adeyanju shared his thoughts amid the fresh crisis that hit the LP.

Oparah recently demanded that the national chairman, Julius Abure, render an account of party funds in excess of N3.5 billion, being proceeds of the sale of forms and sundry fundraisers for the 2023 general elections.

Oparah, who made the demand at a briefing in Abuja, said Abure has prevented her from exercising her constitutionally assigned role of handling the party’s accounts.

Subsequently, she was suspended.

Adeyanju wrote on his known X:

“The Treasurer of LPDP who accused Abure of looting N3.5bn has been suspended. Even APC & PDP no go get this kind mind. When Betta Edu was accused of paying N500m to a private account, these emergency lovers of Nigeria called for her suspension. Abure should be the one suspended.”

