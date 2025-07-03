Rotimi Amaechi, the ex-transportation minister, has promised to govern for four years, one term, if he becomes the presidential candidate of the ADC

Amaechi's comment came just one day after he dumped the APC for the coalition adopted party, ADC

The former minister would be the second southern bloc in the coalition movement that would make such a promise publicly

Rotimi Amaechi, the former minister of transportation under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that he was ready to be a one-term president, if given the chance under the coalition movement, which is led by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, July 3, the former governor of Rivers said he would be willing to govern the country for just four years and would not be seeking for second term in office.

2027 presidency: Amaechi references Jonathan

He recalled the period of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who promised to be a one-term president but sought re-election, saying he kicked against the re-election because the ex-president had gone against the gentleman's agreement they had because which would frustrate the north.

Amaechi, who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) just after two years of being out of power, said he would not be going against his word, adding that if he was give the 2027 presidential ticket of the party, he will not seek re-election.

The former minister would be the second figure after Peter Obi of the Labour Party, from the southern bloc in the coalition movement, who promised to govern for one term if he became the candidate of the ADC in the 2027 presidential election.

Who are the coalition leaders

The ADC is the political party adopted by the coalition movement. The group, being led by the likes of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, is being positioned to sack President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 elections.

This decision to change its party from the earlier proposed All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came as a result of observed discrepancies. The announcement for the adoption of the ADC was held on Wednesday. July 2, when Malami was also present.

According to sources who were privy to the development disclosed that the opposition leaders were concerned about the possibility of ADA being registered late by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against the electoral deadline.

Ex-Minister Malami dumps APC for ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-Minister of Justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has announced his resignation from the APC to the ADC.

Malami announced the political move after attending the official unveiling of the ADC, the political party adopted by the coalition movement, being led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The coalition movement is positioning itself to sack President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general election.

