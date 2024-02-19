The internal crisis rocking the Nigeria's second main opposition Labour Party (LP) is far from over

This time around, Oluchi Oparah, LP's suspended treasurer has urged Julius Abure, the party's chairman to give a breakdown of the donations gotten from Nigerians abroad during the 2023 presidential election

However, Abure in an interview maintained that Opara is bent on "destroying his name" in the country

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The suspended national treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Ms Oluchi Oparah, has challenged the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure over alleged fund mismanagement during 2023 general election.

Oparah, the suspended treasurer, claimed Abure used the party’s name to raise campaign funds the United States. Photo credit: Julius Abure, Oluchi Oparah

Source: Facebook

Abure accused of spending LP funds

Oparah requested Abure to give an account of the donations received from Nigerians in the diaspora during the campaign tour of LP flagbearer in 2023 election, Peter Obi, in the United States of America( USA).

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Recall that the leadership of the Labour Party sent Opara on a six-month suspension on Wednesday, February 14.

This came after Opara had, on Monday, February 12, challenged Abure and asked him to account for an alleged N3.5 billion raised from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities in the build-up to the 2023 election.

LP refuted claims of possessing N3.5 billion and asserted that Abure did not misappropriate funds belonging to the party.

Not backing down on her allegations, Opara, in an interview with the Punch, on Sunday, February 18, asked Abure to give an account of the funds raised during the 2023 LP presidential campaign tour in the US.

Opara said:

“Again, for 10 to 11 months, Abure has been the only one withdrawing the money. I don’t know how he does it, whether by forgery or other means.”

Reacting to Opara's claim, Abure denied any wrongdoing, saying the embattled treasurer was merely out to tarnish his image, adding she was under some influence, Vanguard reported.

Aisha Yesufu speaks on N596 million donations

Earlier, Peter Obi disclosed that its campaign team received donations totalling N596m from party supporters, 'Obidient movements' and well-meaning Nigerians across the globe.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the fundraising team for Obi, Aisha Yesufu, at a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, February 15.

The social critic and activist announced that Peter Obi spent N744,500,000 on litigations following his loss at the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng