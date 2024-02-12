The leadership of the Labour Party has reacted to reports of corruption linking Julius Abure, the party's national chairman

The party in a fresh position stated that Abure did not take any funds belonging to LP as claimed by the treasurer

The national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, confirmed this update in a statement issued on Monday, February 12

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) on Monday, February 12, refuted claims of possessing N3.5 billion and asserted that its national chairman, Julius Abure, did not misappropriate any funds belonging to the party.

Labour Party says Abure is free from every wrongdoing and financial allegations. Photo credit: Julius Abure

Source: Facebook

Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, made this assertion in a statement issued on Monday.

This statement came after the party's national treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, had requested transparency from Abure regarding the party’s financial affairs, The Nation reported.

Oparah, during a news briefing in Abuja on Monday, said the finances amounted to over N3.5 billion derived from the sales of forms and other fundraising activities for the 2023 general elections.

The treasurer contended that she was unable to fulfil her legally mandated duty of managing the party’s finances due to the actions of the national chairman.

Reacting to the allegations, the party said:

“The attention of the leadership of the party has been drawn to a news conference by our National Treasurer, Ms Oluchi Opara where she raised a number of allegations against the National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure bothering more on corruption and abuse of office.

“We want to say that the National Treasurer who is certainly under some external influences merely read out a concocted statement drafted by our detractors to further tar the image of the party.

“With the exception of the National Treasurer whose tenure is about to end in few weeks’ time, and who has served for 8 years as National Treasurer without a single record of party accounts, no other member of the national working committee has raised any issue of embezzlement against out National Chairman who made a pledge on assumption that the party has to be revamped. Evidence is our proactive outing in the 2023 general election as the party presented for the first time a very good presidential candidate."

