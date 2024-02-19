President Bola Tinubu has approved the formation of a special committee to launch campaigns against social vices in Nigeria's higher institutions

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the inauguration of a special committee to campaign against social vices in tertiary institutions across the country.

This was announced by Tinubu's senior special assistant on student engagement, Sunday Asefon, on Monday, February 19.

Tinubu gives appointments to ex-NYSC DG, Kazaure

According to The Nation, a former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.- Gen. Suleiman Kazaure (rtd), was appointed to head the newly formed special committee for the Eradication of Social Vices in Tertiary Institutions (SESV-TI).

Asefon said this was a decisive step to address the growing concern of social vices plaguing tertiary institutions across the country.

The announcement came shortly after the president arrived from an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Roles of new committee Tinubu formed

In a statement in Abuja, the presidential aide said drug abuse, cultism, cybercrime, sexual harassment, and academic dishonesty, among others, are some of the social vices that hinder the academic performance and personal development of students.

He added that these vices not only hinder academic performance but also threaten the overall safety and well-being of students, thereby casting a shadow over the vibrant environment of tertiary institutions.

He said:

“The formation of the special committee underscores a significant commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu to safeguard the future of Nigerian students.

“And also the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in tackling the menace of social vices in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.”

