President Tinubu has been urged to address the current economic hardship bedeviling the nation

Former minister of sports, Solomon Dalung, made this call as he faulted President Tinubu's economic policies

Dalung who backed the position of the northern traditional rulers on the rising cost of living in Nigeria, told Tinubu to proffer solutions to the recent crisis in the land

A former minister of youths and sports, Solomon Dalung, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide practical solutions to the economic hardship and food crisis confronting the nation.

Recall that on Wednesday, February 14, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, maintained that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The emir noted that the country was looking for trouble with a large number of unemployed youths without food.

But the Yoruba nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, has defended Tinubu's government and told the Sultan that the nation’s current challenges of insecurity and poverty could not be tackled overnight.

However, Dalung, in a post shared on his X account on Monday, February 19, urged Presidentsaid "concerns by the traditional rulers cannot be ignored".

The former minister tweeted:

"An empty stomach does not listen to voice of gospel", the echoes of concerns especially traditional rulers cannot be ignored. I lean my voice to it, @officialABAT hunger is recipe to disaster, can you sit back at home and engage broadly if your wisdom cannot provide solutions?

Tinubu disapproved food importation amid hardship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared that he would not approve the importation of food or establish a price control board.

Tinubu said this on Thursday, February 15, during his meeting with the 36 state governors.

The meeting had in attendance Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), National Security Adviser (NSA), and the director general of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Tinubu said:

"My administration is dedicated to evolving home-grown solutions to tackle our nation's food security challenges head-on including setting up schemes to bolster local food production and cut out all forms of rent-seeking tied to food importation."

