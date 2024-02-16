President Bola Tinubu has ordered three security chiefs to go after anyone hoarding food in the country

According to the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, the security heads are to work with the governors

The president gave the order following protests against the high cost of food prices in some parts of the country

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly ordered three security heads to after those hoarding food by collaborating with the governors.

The president gave the directive during his meeting with the state governors in Abuja over the growing food crisis facing the country on Thursday, February 15.

Tinubu directs DSS, Police, Ribadu to go after those hoarding food Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu orders Ribadu, police

The three security heads are:

The National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu The Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun The Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi

Last week, there was a protest in Niger state over the growing cost of food items in the country, a development many have attributed to the act of hoarding by some middlemen, The Punch reported.

In Kano, the state government confiscated no less than 10 warehouses allegedly hoarding food items.

Idris speaks about Tinubu's meeting with governors

Speaking on the challenges, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that the president had ordered that the above-mentioned security heads should liaise with state governors.

“The National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police; and Director General of the State Services have been directed to coordinate with the state governors to look at this issue of those hoarding commodities.”

The minister made this known after a meeting between the president and the governors at the presidential villa.

Idris ended:

“The governors and Mr President have taken this decision that security agencies will collaborate with state governors to ensure this ends."

Read related news about Tinubu, Nigeria's economy

"It's an error to have career politician as president": PDP chieftain knocks Tinubu, warns Gov Yusuf

Jubilation as Tinubu appoints 5 directors, full list emerges

Tinubu meets labour leaders as NLC, TUC declare strike

Tinubu meet Nigerian governors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu had been scheduled to meet all 36 governors in the country before joining his counterparts in Africa for AU meetings.

Tinubu's meeting with the governors will be the second of its kind since he resumed the office of the presidency.

Recall that PDP governors recently criticised Tinubu's economic policy, but the presidency hit back at them.

Source: Legit.ng