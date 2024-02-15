President Bola Tinubu and the 36 governors in Nigeria have reportedly agreed to establish state police in the country

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and orientation, disclosed the development after a meeting between the president and the governors

According to Idris, the president and the governors will further meet to discuss the structure and modalities of the state police

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has revealed the plan to establish state police in Nigeria in the face of growing insecurity.

Tinubu's minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known to journalists on Thursday, February 15, following an emergency meeting between the president and the 36 governors in Nigeria at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Tinubu, governors to discuss state police structure

The minister further disclosed that the possibility of creating a state police structure will be subsequently discussed, Leadership reported.

According to the minister, there are lot of work that needs to be done, and the president and the governors have agreed to work on the modalities of how the idea would work.

The president and the governors are coming to terms on the creation of state police following renewed moves by bandits and kidnappers to extend to other states and the federal capital territory.

Why Nigeria needs state police

Recently, there have been growing activities of kidnappers in Abuja, and many ransoms are being paid to non-state actors. The police, on the other hand, have made several arrests and busted the hideouts of the terrorists.

The activities of the kidnappers were recently experienced in Ekiti and Kwara states. Three Ekiti monarchs were attacked. While one of them escaped, the two others were killed by their kidnappers.

Also, some schoolchildren, teachers and bus drivers were recently kidnapped and later released in Ekiti.

In Kwara, a traditional ruler was reportedly killed following his refusal to follow his kidnappers from his palace. His wife and other palace assistants were then kidnapped.

