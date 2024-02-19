Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abuja zone, has said no fewer than 46 professors and lecturers have died in tertiary institutions in the area, primarily due to the current hardship being experienced in Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, the body said the lecturers' deaths can also be attributed to poor remuneration of academics and unfavourable working conditions in the country.

ASUU stated that the deceased academics are affiliated with the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA); Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna); Federal University of Lafia (FULafia); Nasarawa State University, Keffi; and the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

The union revealed that an eminent Professor of Fisheries, Johnson Oyero, of FUTMinna, passed away recently as a result of his inability to afford quality medical facilities.

Salahu Muhammed, ASUU coordinator, Abuja zone, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, February 19.

The Eagles Online also noted ASUU's worries.

ASUU's statement partly reads:

“It is also worthy of note that the union has lost several members during the period under review due to herculean working conditions, psychological and emotional stress, and diseases related to these conditions.

"For instance, universities in the Abuja zone have lost 46 members."

