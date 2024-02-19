Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's administration is confused about the crime of charging former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele with

According to Akpabio, the Tinubu administration met an economic mess, and it was discovered that Emefiele was the one responsible for it

The senate president disclosed that Emefiele could be charged with economic sabotage, possession of firearm and printing of new notes without income

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, has said the major economic problem President Bola Tinubu-led federal government was facing was caused by the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The Tinubu-led federal government is currently prosecuting Emefiele through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over various financial misconducts and frauds.

Aside from the EFCC reports, several financial misappropriations have been unveiled under the administration of Emefiele in Nigeria's apex bank by a special investigator appointed by President Tinubu.

Akpabio opens up on confusion Emefiele created

But Akpabio, on Sunday, February 18, disclosed that the Tinubu administration did not know the crime to charge Emefiele for, adding that the economy was in a mess when the new government came in, and the former governor of the CBN caused it.

According to a video by The Punch in a tweet, the Senate president made the revelation at a thanksgiving service by Senator Barinada Mpigi in Koroma, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers state.

His statement reads in part:

"By the time we went in to look at the economic situation of the country, it was terrible. You know that the former governor of the Central Bank. We did not even know what to charge him with. Whether to charge him for putting foam on top of the bill or to charge him for illegal possession of firearms or to charge him for printing notes without income. I don’t know what we are going to charge him with."

Senate squeezes CBN Governor Cardoso

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate committee on finance, banking, insurance and financial institutions has started questioning the governor of the CBN, Yemi Cardoso

Cardoso reportedly lead a team of the CBN for interrogation before the committee on Friday for discussion

The Senate in January had summoned the CBN governor over the country's dwindling economy and continuous decline of the naira against the dollar

