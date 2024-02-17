Nigerians have been blamed for the current economic hardship meted by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Dr Segun Showunmi, a former gubernatorial candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, asserted that Nigerians bear responsibility for the nation's present economic challenges.

Showunmi, who is now contending for the PDP chairmanship, emphasised that despite being well-informed about the difficulties and suffering under the previous APC-led administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians still chose to vote in that direction.

The PDP chieftain said President Tinubu's hands are tied at present. Photo Credit: Segun Showunmi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the PDP chieftain said:

"I hold Nigerians responsible for the challenges of the country. Why? Because the Nigerians were well aware of the APC governments that ended in 2023, they knew how things were going. And they were aware of the enormous budget they were running at the challenges of that time.

"Therefore, the Nigerians had no right to return to the same APC. Because by returning the same back. It makes it very difficult for the people who are in charge today to be able to audit them properly."

Tinubu stuck in a dilemma

He stated that President Tinubu's situation had become critical as he had inherited a dilapidated economy that had crumbled by his friend and predecessor.

Dr Showunmi said President Tinubu is stuck in a limbo and trying so hard not to hurt his cohorts (top party faithful) and also trying to accommodate them at the expense of the Nigerian people.

He noted that situations like this make it hard for the government to be properly audited without bias and emotions.

"I think that we have to come to a point where we will say, let us stop being a nation of anyhowness. And we can then become a nation of sure consequence.

"A nation of sure consequence means that we don't need to be afraid to do justice against people who are in governments who have had the opportunity to serve us where we can see evidence that they didn't do right."

President Tinubu held an emergency meeting with state governors at the federal executive chambers. Photo Credit: @officialSKSM

State governs as a contributory factor to failed economy

The PDP chieftain also blamed state governors for failing their duties, noting that nation-building is not the president's responsibility alone.

He said state governors must be held accountable for their actions and how they run the affairs of their various states.

Dr Showunmi said:

"And it's not just at the presidency. It's at the state governorship level. If we had been able to key into the idea that governors will not be allowed to steal us blind, maybe we would have scaled up performance at the governorship level.

"And if we have scaled up performance at the governorship level, it should have meant less pressure on the presidency."

PDP chieftain sues for total clearout in PDP

In another development, the PDP is primed to see a shift in leadership before the 2027 general elections.

Dr Segun Showunmi has often made his intentions known to lead the party.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the pragmatic politician tells our correspondent his plans to transform the party.

