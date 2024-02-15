Kashim Shettima has been seen in a viral video gesturing to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to go and greet Nyesom Wike, his predecessor

The governor and his predecessor were at the presidential villa for an emergency meeting which President Bola Tinubu conveyed on pressing national issues

Fubara had earlier walked by the FCT minister to greet the vice president, but Shettima was seen in a hand gesture directing to governor to his predecessor

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has been seen directing Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state to go and greet his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

In a viral video by Channels Television, the vice president was seen in a gesture telling the Rivers governor to greet Wike. He moved to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and they exchanged pleasantries.

How Shettima asked Fubara to go and greet Wike Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

The Rivers governor had earlier passed Wike where he was seated, and went to greet the vice president Shettima, who later pointed him to his predecessor.

Governor Fubara and the FCT minister are at the presidential villa to participate in the emergency meeting by President Bola Tinubu. The president had called the meeting with the state governors and other top government officials to discuss the issue of food inflation, insecurity, and other pressing national matters.

Why Shettima, Wike, Fubara meet in Abuja

At the end of the meeting, the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, said that the governors and President Tinubu have agreed to establish state police.

The minister further disclosed that the possibility of creating a state police structure would be subsequently discussed.

According to the minister, a lot of work needs to be done, and the president and the governors have agreed to work on how the idea would work.

The president and the governors are coming to terms on the creation of state police following renewed moves by bandits and kidnappers to expand to other states and the federal capital territory.

See the video here:

Fubara speaks about his promotion

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state Governor Fubara has said that he was only promoted by God and God alone amid an intended rift with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking at the Holy Ghost rally in Port Harcourt, the governor posited that it was after God's promotion that the PDP and its leadership found him worthy of being the flagbearer.

Fubara added that God's promotion further led him to become the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng