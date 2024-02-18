Rivers state's most wanted cult leader, Gift Okpara, popularly referred to as 2Baba, was said to have been feared killed during a police-led raid

2Baba was the prime suspect in the murder of the late SP Bako Angbashim, a former Divisional Police Officer in the state

Angbashim was ambushed and killed in the forest, and his body was dismembered in September 2023 by 2Baba and his cult gang

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Notorious cult leader and the prime suspect in the brutal murder of the late Divisional Police Officer, SP Bako Angbashim, in the state, Gift Okpara, popularly referred to as 2Baba, has been reportedly killed in a police-led major security raid.

The police and other security agencies were said to have conducted land and aerial raids at the identical hideout of the Iceland cult leader and his gang at Idu-Ekpeye in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers on Saturday, February 17.

Police reportedly feared killed Rivers most wanted cult leader, 2Baba Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Why police killed 2Baba in Rivers

According to The Nation, the Iceland cult leader was reportedly feared dead after the operation.

Recall that in September 2023, the late DPO was ambushed and captured by the cult group led by 2Baba in the Odiemudie community, Ahoada East LGA.

2Baba and his gang then took the DPO to the forest, where they killed him and dismembered his body. The cultists then filmed him, The Punch reported.

Police Source confirms 2Baba feared dead

A senior police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that 2Baba was hit during the operation many times.

The source said:

“2Baba was hit severally with bullets alongside some of his loyalists.

“2Baba fell flat on the ground, but some of his boys quickly took him away. The police is still moving in to get his corpse.”

Another source, Obi, said he saw no less than 15 vehicles and an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) during the operation.

There was no official confirmation yet about the death of 2Baba during the operation. Still, the communities in Ahoada were said to have been celebrating following the report that the cult leader was feared killed.

Court remands Rivers Governor Fubara's loyalists

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja had remanded no less than five loyalists of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state.

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon remanded the loyalists of the governor over their alleged involvement in the burning of the Rivers state house of assembly.

Their case was filed under terrorism charges, and they were also accused of killing a police superintendent and five police informants.

