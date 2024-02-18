The federal government headed by President Tinubu is doing all it can to ensure the country's economy is revived

Interestingly, the government's effort is not evident as the cost price of goods increases daily, same with the living cost

However, Oyo APC spokesperson Olawale Sadare, in an interview with Legit.ng, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu's government while noting that "the economic reform policies won't yield results in a short time frame."

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the exchange rate crisis and hardship, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to building a solid and sustainable economy.

Oyo APC spokesperson says Tinubu is working hard to change the narrative in Nigeria's leadership and revive the economy from further collapse. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain backs Tinubu's economic policies

Nigerians groan daily as economic hardship, food inflation and hunger persists. Citizens seem to have been pushed to the wall, and they are crying out loud.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From the protest in Minna, Niger state capital, a mini one at Ota in Ogun state, and another by angry youths in Osun state, to many others probably in the pipeline over the acute hunger in the land, all is truly not well with the “African giant.”

But the Oyo APC spokesperson, Olawale Sadare, told Legit.ng that President Tinubu is concerned about economic growth and development.

He therefore urged Nigerians not to dislike the president because he is committed to doing more for the country's progress.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 18, Sadare said:

"We appeal for patience and understanding... The federal government is not resting on its oars and very soon, everything will be alright."

Subsidy removal: APC advises Tinubu

In other news, Legit.ng reported earlier that Sadare revealed five things President Tinubu should do to fix the economy from further collapse.

The APC chieftain disclosed that if the steps are taken, it will assist the federal government better in meeting the demands of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress(TUC) as well as avert the proposed planned strike.

Mr Sadare, looking at the development from a different perspective, revealed that Tinubu can fix the nation's issues in five simple ways, and Nigerians will smile, and the economy will be revived.

Source: Legit.ng