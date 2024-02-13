Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has published the names of foreign embassies and high commissions owing land rents in Abuja

In an advertorial published by the FCTA, major allies of Nigeria, including South Africa and Saudi Arabia, owed house rents

The minister then issued a two-week ultimatum to the embassies and commissions to pay their rents in their best interests

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike-led leadership of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has published the names of foreign embassies owned at the Nigeria capital, Abuja.

In a fresh revelation published by the Wike-led administration, foreign embassies and high commissions are owing ground rents totalling $5.36 million for the year 2023.

The FCTA made the disclosure in an advertorial published by The Guardian on Tuesday, February 13.

The administration maintained that no less than 9,671 individuals and entities own the Abuja administration ground rents. It then issued a two-week ultimatum to defaulters.

Indonesian embassy owing over $2m

According to the advertorial, the embassies and high commissions owe $5,368,218, with the Indonesian embassy yet to pay $2,003,376, while others owe a total of N2,205,079,937.

The advertorial partly read:

"The FCT Administration hereby reminds the general public, particularly allottees of land(s) in the FCT, of their advance without demand to the honourable minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, the annual ground rent from the first day of January of the year.

"All allottees, property owners, as well as beneficiaries of the sale of federal government houses in the FCT who could not pay or settle their outstanding ground rents for the year 2023 are hereby advised in their interest to ensure payment within two (2) weeks from the date of this publication."

See the full list here:

