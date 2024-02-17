PDP governors have called on the APC-led federal government to resign if it cannot alleviate the economic challenges facing Nigerians

The opposition governors had likened Nigeria's situation to Venezuela, a comparison dismissed as mischievous by the information minister

Despite their criticism, PDP governors pledged to collaborate with President Tinubu in addressing Nigeria's difficulties

FCT, Abuja - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to resign if it cannot solve the economic challenges confronting Nigerians.

The governors said this via a statement released by the director-general of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) Hon CID Maduabum, in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

According to the opposition governors, the buck ultimately stops at President Bola Ahmed’s table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria.

Why PDP governors tackled APC govt

There has been a recent rise in food prices and economic difficulties, which has made it challenging for Nigerians to buy necessary items.

On Monday, February 12, the PDP governors, under the leadership of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, said Nigeria under Tinubu was almost on the path to becoming like Venezuela.

Reacting, information minister Mohammed Idris said drawing parallels between Nigeria and Venezuela was mischievous.

He tackled the PDP governors, saying many of them have failed to fulfil obligations such as paying minimum wage, gratuities, and pensions.

PDP governors react

Reacting to the minister's statement, Maduabum said the APC-led government should be reminded that it sought power with the claim to solve the problems of Nigeria, not to compound them or shift blame, or grandstand or use propaganda to obfuscate or confuse issues.

“It must be noted that even though Nigeria is a Federation, there is indeed only one economy.

“Hardship and suffering being faced by Nigerians have no tribal, religious or party colouration. A hungry man is an angry man.

“While all tiers of government have a role to play, the APC-led Federal Government has a disproportionate role to play in mobilising Nigerians and all organs and tiers of government for sustainable solutions.

“If it can not do so or is unable to do so, it should graciously throw in the towel," the statement partly read.

PDP-governed states are the best, govs claim

Maduabum further stated that "PDP governed-states are comparatively the best in Nigeria in terms of developmental policies, programmes, and projects."

He said PDP governors regularly pay salaries, pensions, gratuities, and minimum wage to their workforce.

“State governments that are delinquent on these issues are not of PDP extraction. It is false to say so," the statement read.

PDP governors will work with Tinubu, says Maduabum

Maduabum, nevertheless, assured that as stakeholders in governance, the PDP governors would continue to work collaboratively with President Tinubu in finding lasting solutions to “a very difficult situation created or exacerbated by the APC since 2015”.

“The buck ultimately stops at Mr. President's table as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, the Chief Salesman and leader of Nigeria.

“We are not in doubt that he is trying his best. We only hope and pray that his best is good enough to take Nigeria out of the woods in the shortest possible time”, the statement read.

Economic hardship: PDP stalwart reveals who to blame

Meanwhile, Segun Showunmi, a former PDP gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, asserted that Nigerians should bear responsibility for the nation's present economic challenges.

Showunmi, who is now contending for the PDP chairmanship, emphasised that despite being well-informed about the difficulties and suffering under the previous APC-led administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians still chose to vote in that direction.

"I hold Nigerians responsible for the challenges of the country. Why? Because the Nigerians were well aware of the APC governments that ended in 2023, they knew how things were going. And they were aware of the enormous budget they were running at the challenges of that time," he said.

