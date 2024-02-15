President Bola Tinubu has been scheduled to meet all the 36 governors in the country before joining his counterparts in Africa for AU meetings

Tinubu's meeting with the governors will be the second of its kind since he resumed the office of the presidency

Recall that PDP governors recently criticised Tinubu's economic policy, but the presidency faulted the governors for meeting their expectations despite the increase in federal allocation to them

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has reportedly invited the 36 governors in Nigeria for a crucial meeting at the presidential villa on Thursday morning, February 15, before departing to Ethiopia for the African Union meeting.

The meeting will be the second of its kind since Tinubu resumed office on May 29 and will take place against the developing agitation over the economic and security challenges in the country.

Tinubu to meet Nigerian governors over hunger in Nigeria Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed in a tweet by AriseTV on Thursday morning, adding that the move followed the comment of the opposition governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where they drew a parallel between the economic state of Nigeria and that of Venezuela.

Why PDP governors criticise Tinubu

The PDP governor had cited hyperinflation, increased starvation, crime, and elevated mortality rates to justify their position.

However, the presidency responded to the comment by criticising the governors on their performances, especially as they failed to meet their salary obligations despite increased federal allocation in their respective states.

Protests have erupted in some states due to the surging cost of living, with citizens demanding solutions to the economic crisis. In response, President Tinubu has directed the immediate release of over 100,000 metric tons of assorted food items from both the strategic reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria

