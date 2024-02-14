President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has knocked opposition governors under the umbrella of the PDP over their comments on hardship in the country

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has challenged governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to account for their increased federal allocations to Nigerians.

The Tinubu administration made the comment while responding to the position of the opposition governors who blamed his government for the economic hardship in the country. The PDP governors had alleged that the economic policy of Tinubu had caused hardship and hunger in the country.

The PDP governors made the claim at the end of their board of trustee meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, February 13. Speaking through their chairman, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state, the opposition governors claimed it appeared there is no good governance in the country.

But in a tweet by the ministry of information, President Tinubu, through the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, asked the governors to give account of their increased federal allocation to Nigerians rather than playing around the gallery.

The minister alleged that many of the PDP governors are owing salaries and pensions despite the increased allocation. Many of them have done nothing to boost agriculture in their states, only for them to turn and blame the federal government.

Idris' statement reads in part:

"While opposition politicians are expected to play politics, it should be done within the bounds of truth and fidelity to facts. It is unconscionable of PDP Governors to manipulate facts and misinform Nigerians about our country's true state of affairs.

"Since President Tinubu assumed office, the revenue available to the three tiers of government has more than doubled. All 36 States, including the 774 Local Governments, have been receiving significantly larger allocations on the back of the reforms being pursued by President Tinubu to reposition our national economy.

"Nigerians should ask PDP Governors how far and how well they have utilised the increased revenue to better the lives of Nigerians in their respective states."

