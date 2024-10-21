The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has revealed his encounter with the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

In a viral TikTok video, Ooni disclosed that he was chased out of the Oluwo of Iwo's palace during a visit, describing the incident as humiliating

Both the Ooni and Oluwo are respected monarchs in Osun state, but recent interactions suggest rising tensions between them

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has publicly criticised traditional practices, labelling those who engage in them as “idol worshippers”

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has revealed that he was chased out when he visited the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, in his palace.

Ooni shared how he was chased out of Oluwo's palace. Photo credit: @ooniadimulaife, @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

The monarch made this known in a trending video on TikTok on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Speaking, the Ooni of Ife said:

“When I visited Oluwo, he chased me out like a child, since that incident, I have always maintained myself going close to him. Now that you people (attendees) are imploring that I visit him again, what if he does what he likes to me?

“But I have to contain his excesses as an elder, although I am a young person sitting on the throne of the elders. Oluwo, I greet you.”

Ogunwunsi did not speak on any feud between him and Oluwo of Iwo in the viral video, as both are respected monarchs in Osun state.

Findings by The Punch revealed that Oluwo has not been pleased with Ooni’s relationship and activities with the traditionalists, who he described as ‘idols worshippers’.

In another video, Akanbi, popularly called Telu 1, was seen telling the people of Iwo to detest traditional practices warning that anybody indulging in it should do so in their respective homes.

“And you cannot even perform sacrifices in Iwo here. Anyone who does that will eat it. Better still, litter your house with the sacrifices. Environmental sanitation has been exercised here to curb things like that. What anyone would need to be successful is to challenge the idols and their worshippers. That alone would make you a soldier of God,” he added.

Read more about Ooni of Ife here:

Osun Gov Adeleke gifts Ooni SUV jeep for 50th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the uncle of music superstar, Davido and executive governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has celebrated the Ooni of Ife in a special way

Governor Adeleke presented Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II), with a brand-new SUV car on his 50th birthday

The 51st Ooi of Ife turned 50 on Thursday, October 19, and has continued to receive heartfelt birthday messages

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng