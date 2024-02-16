The National Universities Commission (NUC) has confirmed the moves by the federal government headed by Bola Tinubu to approve the establishment of two new universities

NUC noted that the purpose is to address the higher demand for available slots for candidates seeking admission into higher institutions yearly

The commission’s acting executive secretary, Chris Maiyaki, made this known to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has announced that the establishment of two new universities in the country which will further bring the total number of institutions in the country to 272, is already a done deal.

As reported by The Punch, Maiyaki said the NUC would continue to approve new universities to cater for the admissions gap in the country.

Maiyaki said:

“The approval for two more varsities to bring the number of universities in the country to 272 has been concluded and will be announced next week.”

Speaking further with journalists, he noted that while about two million candidates seek admission into universities every year, 500,000 and 700,000 candidates get admitted. He described this as frustrating for the students, parents and guardians.

Maiyaki’s stance comes amidst the fight of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against the proliferation of institutions in the country by the government at the federal and state levels.

He maintained further that Nigeria will continue to widen universities’ access by approving more universities to meet its demands and supply of quality education.

