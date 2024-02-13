President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the organised labour have met in Abuja over the two-week strike notice issued by the NLC and the TUC

The federal government team, led by the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, promised that the payment of wages will from now be prompt, urging the union to suspend the ultimatum

However, the NLC and TUC did not shift their ground while asking the Tinubu-led government to fulfil their agreement reached in October

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the 14-day ultimatum of strike notice.

The president was duly represented by the minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who promised that the payment of wages would henceforth be consistent.

NLC, TUC announce gives strike notice

Recall that the NLC and TUC had last week announced that they would be embarking on a nationwide strike over the hardship in the country as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

The organised labour had argued that the Tinubu government failed to implement the agreement reached on October 2, 2023, between them and the federal government.

But on Tuesday, February 13, the union leadership reportedly met with the minister, where they were assured that the government was working to ensure prompt implementation of the agreement.

Tinubu promises respect agreement with labour

In a tweet by NTA, Onyejeocha urged the NLC and TUC to withdraw the ultimatum, but the unions stood their ground and asked the government to fulfil its promises.

At their meeting in October, the government and the labour leaders reached a 16-point agreement.

The tweet partly read:

"Onyejeocha also appealed to the labour organisations to withdraw their 14-day ultimatum, as the government had stepped up efforts to complete the implementation of the agreement."

President at the meeting were the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, and the vice president of the TUC, Tommy Okon.

