The federal government has told the governors elected on the platform of the opposition PDP not to distract the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The PDP governors had called on President Tinubu to resign in the face of the current excruciating economic challenges facing the country

The FG spoke through the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement released on Sunday, February 18

FCT, Abuja - The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, has given reasons President Bola Tinubu will not resign despite the economic hardship facing Nigeria.

The minister, who was reacting to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors on President Tinubu to quit if he cannot proffer solutions to the economic hardship in the country, asked the PDP to do the job they were elected to do.

PDP govs: It’s time to do your work

Idris in a statement on Sunday, February 18, by his special assistant on media Rabiu Ibrahim, described the call for Tinubu to resign as nothing but an attempt at distraction by "people who should instead be busy supporting the President’s efforts at bringing economic relief to the Nigerian people".

The minister's statement partly reads:

“President Tinubu is not and will never be overwhelmed by the current challenges the country is facing. He will not abdicate his responsibilities. He will courageously continue to wrestle with the challenges and surmount them, laying a durable foundation for the new Nigeria that is emerging.

“He has also never shied away from acknowledging the pain of ongoing reforms, and has seized every opportunity to assure Nigerians that inside the pain of the reforms lie the seeds of lasting prosperity and national development.

“To the PDP governors, let us reiterate: This is not the time for distraction. It is time instead for the rolling up of sleeves, to support and complement the hard work of the President and his administration."

