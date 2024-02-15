In recent days, Northern leaders especially the monarchs expressed displeasure towards Tinubu's economic policies which have resulted in hunger and hardship in the land

Reacting, Senator Shehu Sani frowned at the traditional leaders suddenly criticising Tinubu's government

The former federal lawmaker wondered why they were able to criticise Tinubu's government but kept mute during ex-President Buhari's administration

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has condemned the criticism by northern monarchs against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government over the current economic hardship Nigerians are grappling with.

Legit.ng reported earlier that the chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The emir noted that the country is looking for trouble with a large number of unemployed youths without food.

Sultan stated this while speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the council with the theme: ‘Enhanced Security as a panacea for stability and development of the North,’ held at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

This came after the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Monday, February 12, requested that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, communicate to the president, the current economic challenges bedeviling Nigerians.

Reacting to the development, the former lawmaker, Sani, in a post shared on his X account accused the monarchs from the northern extraction of being one-sided.

Sani wondered why the traditional rulers are outspoken during Tinubu's administration but were calm when things were going haywire under former President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"For eight years, Northern Traditional Rulers lost their voice under Buhari; they have found it now."

Tinubu’s wife sends message of hope to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, assured Nigerians that the hard times they are facing will soon be over.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with the wives of governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Mrs Tinubu said 2024 was a year loaded with peace, progress, prosperity and greater achievements to the advantage of all Nigerians, adding that President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda was still intact.

The First Lady commended the governors' wives for their efforts and support in 2023, urging them not to relent in addressing the needs of the vulnerable in their states.

