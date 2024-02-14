President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to open up on the relocation of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Central Bank departments to Lagos

This demand was made by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado, on Monday, February 12, during the visit of the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu

Similarly, the First Lady was urged to speak with her husband about Nigeria's rising hardship

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado, expressed concern on Monday regarding relocating the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and certain Central Bank departments from Abuja to Lagos, deeming it suspicious.

During a courtesy visit by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President Bola Tinubu, the Emir conveyed the challenges Nigerians are grappling with due to the country's soaring living expenses and urged her to relay this message to her husband.

As quoted by Punch, the Emir said:

“We are indeed suspicious on why Mr. President single-handedly relocated key departments of CBN, and outright relocation of FAAN to Lagos.

“We are receiving a series of messages from my subjects, and most of them expressed concern over the relocation of CBN and FAAN to Lagos.”

Emir of Kano demands transparency from Tinubu's government

He urged the federal government to "come out clean on this matter and talk to Nigerians in the languages they would understand.”

The Emir said:

“Do more enlightenment on this matter. I, for one, cannot tell the actual intentions of the government. We should be made to actually understand why the relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices back to Lagos.”

Prominent figures from the North have raised concerns about the decision.

The Arewa Consultative Forum argued that it seemed designed to hinder the development of the northern part of the country.

Likewise, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, suggested President Tinubu received inaccurate information from political groups, leading to misguided choices.

Despite these criticisms, the Presidency insists that relocating the CBN departments and FAAN headquarters to Lagos serves the nation's interests.

At the same time, the emir urged the President's wife to convey the message that Nigerians were experiencing hunger.

He said:

“Although we have several means of communicating to him (Tinubu) on our needs and requests, yours (Oluremi) is certainly a sure way to the President.

“I want to admit that you inherited this situation, but the horrific decline in the standard of living under your administration is alarming and deserves urgent attention."

He praised the First Lady for her dedication to Nigerian children's welfare and urged her to implement her preferred initiatives within the Renewed Hope Agenda to support the less fortunate.

FG insists on FAAN relocation to Lagos

Meanwhile, the movement of some major departments of the CBN and other agencies from Abuja to Lagos is still rocking major conversations in the polity.

Aviation minister Festus Keyamo, in a recent interview, explained the benefits of the relocation and who initiated the move.

Keyamo insisted that he took the decision, not President Tinubu, as speculated in some quarters.

