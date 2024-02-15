Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has lamented about the deteriorating socio-economic and insecurity ravaging the country.

The monarch said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder with a large number of unemployed youths with no food to eat

He said the state of insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that show all is not well in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Kaduna state - The Chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar lll said Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

The emir said the country is looking for trouble with a large number of unemployed youths without food, The Punch reported.

Sultan of Sokoto laments high cost of living and insecurity Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sultan stated this while speaking at the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the council with the theme: ‘Enhanced Security as a panacea for stability and development of the North,’ held at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

According to Thisday, he said the current downturn of the economy has inflicted untold hardship on Nigerians while lamenting about the deteriorating socio-economic and insecurity ravaging the country.

“We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle and I have said it so many times, we sitting on a keg of gunpowder, having teeming youths millions of them, without jobs, without food, we are looking for trouble.”

The prominent monarch said the two monsters confronting Nigeria are poverty and insecurity.

“To make matters worse, we are faced with rising levels of poverty of most of our people; lack of normal sources of livelihood by the common man to have even a good meal a day.

“But, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay."

The traditional ruler, however, explained that:

“What are the real issues bringing about poverty and rising cases of insecurity? I don’t think it is the issue of new government.”

Osun youths protest high cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the rising cost of living pushed a group of youths to stage a peaceful protest along MDS Road in Osogbo, the Osun state capital. The youth sang songs and carried placards expressing their frustration over the harsh economy.

The protesters called on the government of President to immediately intervene.

Some of the carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘change the unfavourable policies’, ‘Nigerians are suffering, we can’t cope again’, and ‘We are humans, stop mistreating the citizens’, among others.

Source: Legit.ng