Cross Rivers civil servants have been seen in viral video protesting their unpaid January salaries despite hunger in the country

According to the video shared by a journalist on social media, the protesters took their anger to the office of the SSG

The protest came at a time when the presidency accused Nigerian governors of not playing their parts by not paying salaries despite increased federal allocation

Calabar, Cross River - The civil servants in Cross Rivers state have staged protests over unpaid salaries. The protesters were seen in a video shared on social media on Thursday, February 15.

According to the protesters, the people are hungry and "15th of February, salaries have not been paid."

Protest in Cross River over unpaid salaries Photo Credit: Bassey Otu

Source: Twitter

It was learnt that the protest happened at the office of the secretary to the state government, Cross River.

Taking to social media to share the video, Anthony Ehilebo, a media practitioner, captioned it:

"Happening in Calabar. Situation at SSG's office CRS. Nigeria is about to burst at its seams. The economic hardship of mismanaged state."

Tinubu challenges PDP governors

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government recently accused Nigerian governors of fueling the hunger in the country by not paying salaries and pensions despite the increased federal allocations they get.

The presidency made the claim following the alarm by governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the federal government's economic policy has caused hunger and pain in the country.

APC governor not paying salary

However, Cross River is being governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president's party under Governor Bassey Otu.

On Thursday, President Tinubu met with the governors at the presidential villa before departing for the African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the president and the governors agreed on state police to fight insecurity. Tinubu also urged the governors to ensure that salaries are promptly paid to reduce hunger in the country. This was disclosed in a tweet by Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to the president.

Supreme Court affirms Gov Otu's victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court had affirmed the victory of Governor Otu of Cross River in the March 18 governorship election.

Otu again defeated the PDP as the Supreme Court affirmed the concurrent judgments of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

The Cross Rivers will be the third APC governor who secures victory at the Supreme Court after Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi states.

Source: Legit.ng