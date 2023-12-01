President Bola Tinubu has been accused of fooling the national assembly members by presenting an empty budget box to them on Wednesday

Yusuf Shitu Galambi of the NNPP from Jigawa state in the House of Representatives made the allegation in an interview on Friday morning

Galambi urged Nigerians to ask any lawmaker who spoke against his claim to provide a copy of the sectoral allocation for the budget

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has been accused of deceiving the national assembly by presenting an empty budget box during his budget presentation on Wednesday, November 29.

Yusuf Shitu Galambi, a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the House of Representatives, reportedly made the allegation while responding to questions in an interview on BBC Hausa.

How Tinubu presents empty budget box to national assembly

Umar Sani, a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, took to his X, formerly Twitter page, to provide an interpretation of the interview on Friday morning, December 1.

According to Sani, the NNPP lawmaker said President Tinubu deceived the national assembly by dropping an empty supposed sectoral allocation breakdown box. He recalled that in Tinubu's speech, there was no sectoral allocation of funds to education, health, and other sectors.

Galambi faulted the national assembly for being an accomplice in the act as it covered up for the executive. He alleged that the leadership of the house deliberately connive with the President Tinubu-led federal government to deceive the lawmakers.

National Assembly leadership connives with Tinubu to deceive lawmakers

According to him, the lawmakers from both the Senate and the House of Representatives are still waiting for the copies of the sectoral allocation so that they can commence deliberation on it.

Sani's tweet reads in part:

"When asked why this issue was never revealed to the public until now and only coming from members of the opposition. He said that if anyone believes they are lying against the President let him produce a copy of the detailed sectoral allocation."

