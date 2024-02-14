In response to the series of challenges facing Nigeria, the nation's No.3 citizen, Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled a comprehensive initiative aimed at constitutional reform

The newly-formed 37-member constitution review committee, to be chaired by the deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, will embark on a thorough examination of the 1999 constitution

Legit.ng understands that the committee’s mandate extends to critical areas such as artificial intelligence and the contentious issue of state police

FCT, Abuja - The senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, February 14, constituted a 37-man committee to review the 1999 constitution.

Deputy senate president, Barau Jibrin, will lead the committee, The Nation reported.

Senate forms constitution review committee

The committee would comprise one lawmaker from the six geopolitical zones and the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, Channels Television noted.

The committee, in particular, will review the laws in the area of artificial intelligence, and state police, among others.

It is scheduled to be inaugurated next Tuesday, February 20.

The spread of the membership is to ensure that the exercise fulfills the requirement of inclusive participation.

Legit.ng understands that Wednesday's decision by the Akpabio-led Senate is ostensibly to address mounting civil society pressure.

Many of Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities and interest groups believe that the content and character of the 1999 constitution have been stifling their growth and development.

As a result, socio-cultural groups have openly rejected the current constitution, especially those representing various ethnic groups, civil society, and professional groups within the Nigerian polity.

