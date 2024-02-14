"Exercise in Futility": Shehu Sani Reacts as Reps Move to End Presidential System of Govt
- Senator Shehu Sani has said the bill before Nigerian lawmakers to return the country to parliamentary system is an exercise in futility
- Sani stated that lawmakers should remember that the matter is one for constitutional amendment
- Legit.ng reports that Sani noted that in the event Nigeria genuinely wants to change from a presidential to parliamentary system of government, the swap "must go through the rigorous phases of constitutional amendment"
FCT, Abuja - A former senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, February 14, described lawmakers' move to end the presidential system of government in Nigeria as "an exercise in futility".
Legit.ng had reported how the house of representatives took a major step to scrap the current presidential system of government being run in Nigeria and replace it with the parliamentary mode of government.
This is as the house introduced three bills, seeking to alter the constitution of 1999 to allow a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels of government – federal, state, and local government.
The bills, namely ‘Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024’, HB.1115, HB.1116 and HB.1117 sponsored by Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader and 59 others, passed through the first reading stage at plenary on Wednesday, February 14.
Reacting to the development, Sani said his former colleagues were wasting their time.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain tweeted on his verified X handle:
"The Bill before the Reps to return Nigeria to parliamentary system is an exercise in futility.
"They should know that this is a matter for constitutional amendment that must go through the rigorous phases of constitutional amendment."
