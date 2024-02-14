Senator Shehu Sani has said the bill before Nigerian lawmakers to return the country to parliamentary system is an exercise in futility

Sani stated that lawmakers should remember that the matter is one for constitutional amendment

Legit.ng reports that Sani noted that in the event Nigeria genuinely wants to change from a presidential to parliamentary system of government, the swap "must go through the rigorous phases of constitutional amendment"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - A former senator, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, February 14, described lawmakers' move to end the presidential system of government in Nigeria as "an exercise in futility".

Legit.ng had reported how the house of representatives took a major step to scrap the current presidential system of government being run in Nigeria and replace it with the parliamentary mode of government.

Senator Shehu Sani does not support the proposed switch from presidential to parliamentary system of government. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

This is as the house introduced three bills, seeking to alter the constitution of 1999 to allow a transition from the current presidential system to a parliamentary system at all levels of government – federal, state, and local government.

The bills, namely ‘Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024’, HB.1115, HB.1116 and HB.1117 sponsored by Kingsley Chinda, the minority leader and 59 others, passed through the first reading stage at plenary on Wednesday, February 14.

Reacting to the development, Sani said his former colleagues were wasting their time.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain tweeted on his verified X handle:

"The Bill before the Reps to return Nigeria to parliamentary system is an exercise in futility.

"They should know that this is a matter for constitutional amendment that must go through the rigorous phases of constitutional amendment."

More to read about presidential system

Nigeria to switch to one-party system, Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, prophesied that Nigeria would switch to a one-party system after President Bola Tinubu's first term in office.

According to Primate Ayodele in a video posted on his official X handle, his revelation "is a divine message received by the Lord".

Source: Legit.ng