A PDP chieftain, Rilwan Olanrewaju, has said that the leading opposition did not know how to use the media for propaganda

Olanrewaju told Legit.ng that the PDP was more concerned with governance than propaganda, which was why it was the only party with a distinct ideology

The PDP chieftain made the comment while reacting to the outcome of the rerun elections conducted by INEC

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and political analyst, Rilwan Olanrewaju, has maintained that the leading opposition was the best Nigeria could ever have at the helm of its affairs.

The political pundit said unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP does not know how to use the media for propaganda.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Olanreaju, addressed the outcome of the rerun elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in some parts of the country on Saturday, February 3.

Rilwan Olanrewaju says PDP more concerned about good governance than propaganda Photo Credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

States where INEC conducted rerun elections

The rerun encompassed national and state assembly elections in nine states: Kaduna, Plateau, Yobe, Lagos, Benue, Ondo, Borno, Ebonyi, and Kebbi.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the election, results on the INEC X's page showed the APC won in ten states while the Labour Party won one.

PDP chieftain addresses INEC's results on rerun

Commenting on the outcome of the rerun elections, Olanrewaju accused the electoral body of trying to ensure that the ruling APC remained in power despite the challenges facing the country.

He said:

"PDP did so well because what we used to hear was that PDP was dead, but realistically, the PDP, aside from being rigged out by APC and INEC, remains the only political party that cut across every region. The crisis in PDP will be resolved, and the party will soon get back to the top.

"The problem here is that Nigerians are determined, and the truth remains that APC has failed Nigerians. INEC is doing the job of keeping APC in power at all costs is difficult because electorates are overwhelmingly voting for the opposition.

"PDP remains the only proper political party with a distinct ideology to move the country forward, but the problem with PDP is that we don’t know how to use the media to spread propaganda. PDP is only concerned about governance and bringing meaningful lives to Nigerians."

See the election results here:

Read more related stories about APC, PDP

"Tinubu's best brains are local champions": PDP chieftain knocks president

PDP chieftain speaks on actual agenda of Tinubu, Bwala's renewed relationship

Tinubu's economic policy: Gain or loss for Nigerians? Analyst reacts

PDP chieftain speaks on Tinubu's policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP chieftain also knocked Tinubu for the economic woes facing the country.

Olanrewaju, who also spoke with Legit.ng, described the president's economic teams as local champions.

The analyst disputed the notion that Tinubu solely built Lagos' economy, stating that the commercial city would thrive even with the governance of a person of lesser brilliance.

Source: Legit.ng