The policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been described as a long-term initiative that would benefit Nigerians for a decade

Audu Mahmood, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now with the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

Mahmood became famous for his role in the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar, for whom he mobilised five million youths across 36 states

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Audu Mahmood, the pioneer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation and former supporter of Atiku Abubakar, has backed President Bola Tinubu's administration to succeed.

Mahmood, who hails from Jigawa, recently dumped the PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his home state.

Audu Mahmood said his exit from PDP was due to his newfound interest in grassroots politics. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Audu Mahmood

Source: UGC

Before his move to the APC, the pragmatic Mahmood was instrumental to the campaign of former Vice President Atiku by mobilising five million Nigerian youths across the 36 states.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, revealed that his decision to leave the PDP has nothing to do with any rift or misunderstanding with the matter.

He stated that his time in national politics was over as he chose to explore the grassroots level close to his people.

Mahmood also said the achievements of Governor Umar Namadi in a hundred days have inspired him.

He said:

"Looking at the achievements of His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi, within a short time, his principles and leadership style were some of the things that attracted me as a person actually to consider joining the APC."

Mahmood optimistic about Tinubu's strides

When assessing President Tinubu's time in office, he stated his policies were intentional and would serve long-term purposes.

Mahmood expressed optimism in Tinubu's administration, noting that the president has his backing to succeed.

He said:

"I give him kudos for taking the courage to remove subsidy. We've had leaders that didn't have the courage to do so. Despite removing the subsidy, we don't expect Nigeria to turn over within a short period of time. It's gonna take a while."

Mahmood stated that Nigerians should expect good things soon as they will not see the benefits of these policies now but later in the long run."

Atiku should be more truthful in national discourse, IMPI says

Another news piece highlights criticism directed at Atiku for his recent remarks on President Bola Tinubu's leadership.

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) have rebuked Atiku, claiming his critique of Tinubu's policies lacks constructive value.

They expressed astonishment at Atiku's approach, suggesting it resembles someone unfamiliar with governance responsibilities.

Source: Legit.ng