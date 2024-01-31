President Bola Tinubu has been alleged to be searching for 10 PR experts with national and international sympathies to shape his image

Rilwan Olanrewaju, a PDP chieftain, who made the claim while speaking with Legit.ng, said Daniel Bwala and Reno Omokri are well-suited for the role

Olanrewaju also said Bwala was never a member of the PDP but was hired to be the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar during the election

President Bola Tinubu has been rumored to be in search of 10 Nigerians — six men and four women — who are nationally and internationally recognized in the field of public relations to conduct PR campaigns for him and enhance his image.

Hon Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and public analyst, stated this during an interview with Legit.ng.

Olanrewaju spoke on the recent relationship between Tinubu and Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar.

Why Tinubu needs Bwala, Omokri, analyst reveals

Olanrewaju said he would not comment on the Tinubu/Bwala relationship until he had the opportunity to meet with the latter.

However, he hinted that he was aware of the president's quest for influential individuals with "international sympathies," which he believed both Bwala and Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, were suitable candidates.

The PDP chieftain said:

"On the issue of Bwala, I don’t want to comment until I meet with him. What I know is that Tinubu needs more vocal voices that have international sympathies. Reno and Bwala can help him create narratives and change narratives, then spin headlines and also in terms of defending him and setting up propaganda.

"I heard he’s looking for 10 Nigerians, six men and four women who have national and international recognitions, to help him with PR."

Bwala was never a PDP member, analyst claims

Speaking on Bwala leaving the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olanrewaju maintained that the legal practitioner was never a member of the PDP and that he was only hired to be the spokesperson of Atiku.

He said:

"Bwala is a grown man and can make decisions for himself, but did he betray Atiku? That’s between him and Waziri. Did he betray PDP? No, because he was never a member of PDP, he was only hired to speak for our candidate."

PDP chieftain speaks on Tinubu's policy

