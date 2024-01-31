President Bola Tinubu has again been knocked for the economic woes the country is currently experiencing

A PDP chieftain and political analyst, Hon. Rilwan Olanrewaju, told Legit.ng that the president's economic teams are local champions

Olanrewaju faulted the notion that Tinubu built Lagos' economy, adding that the commercial city will thrive even if a little brilliant person governs it

President Bola Tinubu has again been knocked for failed economic policies following the high cost of living in the country.

The opposition has accused the president of running an economy on the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while inflation is on the high.

Speaking with Legit.ng on whether the economic policy of President Tinubu is a loss or a gain for Nigeria, Hon. Rilwan Olanrewaju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and political analyst, said all the best brains whom the president had claimed to have gathered are local champions.

Is Tinubu's economic policy a gain or loss to Nigeria? PDP chieftain reacts

Olanrewaju posited that Tinubu's record in Lagos should not be used to measure his competence to govern Nigeria, adding that Lagos has been a commercial city and even a little brilliant person will be a successful Governor of Lagos.

He said:

"Tinubu didn’t have any proper economic ideas. those best brains he assembled were just local champions that were able to cage Lagos with different policies, but because there was no opposition in Lagos, they escaped every atrocity.

"Lagos is a commercial centre, even if you are not that brilliant, it won’t really show, unlike other states. I am yet to see any clear idea of what he’s trying to do because inflation is currently at its highest, the exchange rate is killing every business and investor, and industries are leaving on a daily basis."

"Tinubu working for World Bank, IMF": NLC president Ajaero alleges

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has been accused of championing an economy that is anti-people and worsened the livelihood of Nigerians.

NLC president Joe Ajaero faulted the federal government's economic policy, alleging that President Tinubu was only working on the advice of the World Bank and IMF.

But President Tinubu's minister of information, Mohammed Idris, and his special adviser on media, Bayo Onanuga, faulted Ajaero's criticism, stating that Nigerians would start enjoying the benefits of the reforms.

