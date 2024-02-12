President Bola Tinubu has again been knocked over by the failure of his administration to continue to legacies of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Lauretta Onochie, a former aide to the immediate past President Buhari and erstwhile chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), took to her social media page and asked about different rice brands produced during the administration of his former boss.

Onochie knocks Tinubu over failure to sustain Buhari's legacy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lauretta Onochie, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

Why Onochie attacks Tinubu's government

In a tweet on Monday, February 12, the Niger Delta-born politician accused the present administration led by Tinubu of lacking continuity, asking what has happened to the popular Lake Rice, Ebonyi rice, and many others while sharing their pictures.

The tweet reads:

"Why do we shun continuity? What happened to Lake Rice, Ebonyi rice, etc.?"

How Lake Rice disappeared

Lake rice was one of the revolutionary ideas that was developed from Buhari's agricultural policy. It was a product of the collaboration between the governments of Lagos and Kebbi state.

The rice was first produced in 2016 during the administration of former governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and his counterparts in Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu.

According to The Guardian, the rice became conspicuously absent during the 2020 lockdown period in Lagos.

Two years after its commencement, the rice went off the market following a memorandum of understanding for mass production and distribution signed by the government. The issue was left unaddressed till Ambode left office on May 29.

See Onochie's tweet here:

