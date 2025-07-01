Victor Osimhen's season-long loan spell with Galatasaray has ended, and he has officially returned to Napoli

Osimhen will not stay at Napoli and will leave the club permanently this summer, with clubs interested

The Super Eagles forward has reportedly set a date to announce his decision as he keeps Galatasaray waiting

Victor Osimhen has reportedly set a date to announce his transfer decision as he keeps multiple clubs, including Galatasaray, waiting.

Osimhen spent last season at Galatasaray on a season-long loan spell, which officially ended yesterday, June 30, 2025, and has officially returned to his parent club, Napoli.

Napoli and the striker agreed last summer to part ways permanently, and this will not change and he is set to exit the Italian Serie A champions permanently this month.

Multiple clubs are interested in his signature, including Galatasaray, which have proposed a four-year contract worth €26 million per annum, including bonuses.

The Nigerian forward turned down Al-Hilal's €45mil per season offer, but left the Turkish champions pending before he flew to Nigeria for his post-season holiday.

Osimhen sets date to announce transfer decision

According to Football Italia, Napoli have notified the striker to resume for pre-season medical checks at the club's training facilities in Naples on July 14.

The former LOSC Lille is not expected to take part in the first team's activities but must honour the call as he is still officially a Napoli player from today, July 1, 2025.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the former FIFA U17 World Cup winner is not expected to turn up as he will announce his transfer decision on July 10.

The decision will bring an end to a long saga of dispute between the two parties, which began in the summer of 2023.

Osimhen's stats at Napoli

Osimhen joined the Neapolitans in July 2020 for an African record €81 million fee after spending only the COVID-truncated 2019/20 at LOSC Lille, scoring 13 goals.

He has been on Napoli’s books for five seasons, but only played for four seasons, having spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, where he won the league and cup double.

According to Transfermarkt, he played 133 times for the club. He scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists across three seasons. 65 of his goals came in the Serie A, the highest of any African player in the league.

He helped the club win the 2022//23 Italian Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti, the club's first title since 1990. He won the Golden Boot with 26 goals.

In the same year, he was crowned the African Footballer of the Year for his exploits with Napoli and finished eighth in the Ballon d'Or rankings, the highest finish by a Nigerian.

