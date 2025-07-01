President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the highest national honour during his state visit to Saint Lucia

The Governor General has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) on Tinubu

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) conferred on Tinubu

Saint Lucia - The Government of Saint Lucia has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor General conferred the highest national honour in the country on President Tinubu.

Governor General confers the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) on Tinubu. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made this known via his X handle @DOlusegun, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

“The Government of Saint Lucia, through the Governor General, has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) upon H. E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Nigerians react as Saint Lucia confers honour on Tinubu

@KenWiwa4

Why not when he plans to invest billions of $ in the hospitality business in that country. With a GDP of barely $2.4 billion, Tinubu pumping in $1 billion will almost double their GDP. He could become their King. Sad for Nigeria. Our looted money. Good for them!

@gbengaajiboy

Saint Lucia's budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year is $2.058 billion, according to a report by Caribbean News Global. This represents a proposed total expenditure, with revenue and grants projected at $1.71 billion. The budget aims for a primary surplus of 0.5% of GDP, or $34.7m.

@Mazehova

You give scholarships to Eastern Caribbean students to study in Nigerian universities that will be funded by our commonwealth, but they give u a mere title in return🤡. Meanwhile, u are giving loan to ur own students. Always masturbating in foreign countries to seek validation.

@umar_aliman

He is spending our hard tax money on useless benefits.

You should advise him to address the problem and challenge of his government not travel out country snapping pictures and useless address why people are suffering from his government.

@paul_okayim

Even the Governor-General is surprised why he fled miles to their country whose GDP is like Osun State’s 😂😂.

@Iamikebobos

This is where Bola Tinubu brought Nigerians to... keep wasting our resources. Posterity will judge you, Bola Tinubu. People are suffering, and you keep junketing around the world with our resources.

Obi blows hot as Tinubu travels to St. Lucia

Recall that Peter Obi slammed Tinubu's Saint Lucia trip, criticised the president for planning to spend eight nights abroad while allegedly ignoring Nigeria’s domestic crises.

Obi cited flooding in Niger state and claims Tinubu has not spent a night in any Nigerian state aside from Lagos since taking office, questioning his leadership priorities.

Presidency swiftly defended the visit, saying it is a strategic diplomatic engagement with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, not a leisure trip.

“Why Tinubu Is on a State Visit to Saint Lucia”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the presidency clarified Tinubu's visit to Saint Lucia, in response to what it described as “misguided, mischievous, and uninformed” commentary by some Nigerians.

The presidency noted that Tinubu's visit is deeply rooted in diplomatic imperatives that seek to reconnect Nigeria with its diaspora and expand South-South cooperation.

In a statement by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency countered Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who affirmed that this is not the time for Tinubu to go on vacation.

