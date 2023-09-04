The former Emir of Kano State and grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyah group in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi, has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current Nigeria's economic hardship

Sanusi, a former CBN governor, said no economic expert with adequate knowledge of monetary policy would say President Bola Tinubu has not done the right thing

The economist said President Buhari ignored his advice on how to rescue Nigeria before the country plunged into this economic crisis

FCT, Abuja - Muhammadu Sanusi, the former emir of Kano, has said it would be unjust for him to criticise President Bola Tinubu for the economic hardship Nigerians are experiencing.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, at a virtual religious event on Sunday, September 3, said Nigerians who are expecting him to speak about the current economic hardship in the country specifically wanted him to criticise President Tinubu, Premium Times reported.

Sanusi speaks on Buhari, Tinubu's economic policy Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

The Khalifa of the Tijjaniyah group in Nigeria explained that he needs to deviate from the religious theme and remind Nigerians of his stands against the poorly managed economic policies of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari mismanaged Nigeria's economy, Sanusi says

According to the economist, the immediate past administration of President Buhari ignored his advice when he spoke on how to rescue the country from its economic woes.

He further stated that no economist with a fair sense of reasoning would say the current administration has not made the right decision (i.e. the removal of the fuel subsidy) in saving the country from the bondage of debt that Nigeria was plunged to by Buhari's administration.

His comment reads in part:

"If I am to be fair and just to President Bola Tinubu, he is not to blame for the current hardship; for eight years, we were living on a fake lifestyle with huge debt from foreign and domestic debts. The Central Bank of Nigeria owes over N30 trillion, which resulted in debt service surpassing 100 per cent."

Source: Legit.ng