President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chiedu Ebie as the new Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman.

The appointment means that Lauretta Onochie, the board's current chairman, appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has been sacked.

Tinubu, who promised not to step on Buhari's shoes, announced in a tweet shared from the office of the Presidency and signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, August 29.

While stating that the appointment was with immediate effect, the Presidency expressed the expectation that the new board and management team would mark a new beginning of a successful administration in the regional agency.

The new chairman of the NDDC, Chiedu Ebie, was an ally of James Ibori and served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Delta State under the immediate past governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Earlier in April, Ebie was suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities.

See the complete list of the new board here:

Chiedu Ebie - Chairman - Delta Samuel Ogbuku - Managing Director / CEO - Bayelsa Boma Iyaye - Executive Director (Finance and Admin) - Rivers Victor Antai - Executive Director (Projects) - Akwa-Ibom Ifedayo Abegunde - Executive Director (Corporate Services) - Ondo Dimaro Denyanbofa - State Representative - Bayelsa Abasi Ndikan Nkono - State Representative - Akwa Ibom Monday Igbuya - State Representative - Delta Tony Okocha - State Representative - Rivers Patrick Aisowieren - State Representative - Edo Kyrian Uchegbu - State Representative - Imo Victor Kolade Akinjo - State Representative - Ondo Dimgba Eruba - State Representative - Abia Asu Oku Okang - State Representative - Cross River Nick Wende - Zonal Representative - North Central Namdas Abdulrazak - Zonal Representative - North East Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir - Zonal Representative - North West

