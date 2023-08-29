BREAKING: Tension erupts as Tinubu removes Buhari's appointees, makes 17 appointments
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Chiedu Ebie as the new Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman.
The appointment means that Lauretta Onochie, the board's current chairman, appointed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has been sacked.
Tinubu, who promised not to step on Buhari's shoes, announced in a tweet shared from the office of the Presidency and signed by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, August 29.
While stating that the appointment was with immediate effect, the Presidency expressed the expectation that the new board and management team would mark a new beginning of a successful administration in the regional agency.
The new chairman of the NDDC, Chiedu Ebie, was an ally of James Ibori and served as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Delta State under the immediate past governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Earlier in April, Ebie was suspended from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities.
See the complete list of the new board here:
- Chiedu Ebie - Chairman - Delta
- Samuel Ogbuku - Managing Director / CEO - Bayelsa
- Boma Iyaye - Executive Director (Finance and Admin) - Rivers
- Victor Antai - Executive Director (Projects) - Akwa-Ibom
- Ifedayo Abegunde - Executive Director (Corporate Services) - Ondo
- Dimaro Denyanbofa - State Representative - Bayelsa
- Abasi Ndikan Nkono - State Representative - Akwa Ibom
- Monday Igbuya - State Representative - Delta
- Tony Okocha - State Representative - Rivers
- Patrick Aisowieren - State Representative - Edo
- Kyrian Uchegbu - State Representative - Imo
- Victor Kolade Akinjo - State Representative - Ondo
- Dimgba Eruba - State Representative - Abia
- Asu Oku Okang - State Representative - Cross River
- Nick Wende - Zonal Representative - North Central
- Namdas Abdulrazak - Zonal Representative - North East
- Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir - Zonal Representative - North West
