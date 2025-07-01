Breaking: Popular Nigerian Monarch sacks 6 Chiefs for Attending Labour Party Campaign
- Oba AbdulFatai Oyeyinka Aremu Aromire Oyegbemi II, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, has stripped six of his Chiefs of their titles for violating Palace rules
- The chiefs reportedly attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party ahead of the Lagos state LG polls
- In reaction, Oba Oyegbemi called a palace meeting and declared that the chiefs had gone for the event without his consent, further violating palace protocols by impersonating him
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has dethroned six chiefs for reportedly attending the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party at the Apapa area of Lagos state.
Ojora of Lagos dethrones six chiefs over alleged impersonation
The monarch, on Monday, June 30, stated that the chiefs had attended the political event without his consent and had violated the palace protocol by impersonating him there.
As reported by The Punch, the affected chiefs are Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).
Others are; Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).
The chiefs had attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party (LP) in Apapa ahead of the Lagos State local government elections.
In reaction, Oba Oyegbemi called a palace meeting on Monday and made it clear that they went for the event without his consent.
He also accused the chiefs of violating palace protocols by impersonating him at the event.
A statement issued on Tuesday, July 1st, read:
“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.”
The Lagos monarch, however, affirmed the significance of transparency and collaboration between traditional authorities and their representation in political matters, while reminding all chiefs of their responsibilities while serving under the esteemed Ojora Kingdom.
Read more about Lagos govt, related articles here:
- Lagos govt reacts as Peter Obi fumes over demolition of brother’s property, “Disturbing”
- Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lambasts Labour Party's Peter Obi
- Edo governor suspends top monarch indefinitely, gives reason
- Rivers Governor Fubara places N100m bounty on killer of DPO, suspends monarch indefinitely
- Matawalle suspends monarch who conferred title on soldier selling arms to bandits
Ogun state governor suspends monarch
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government led by Abiodun suspended Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo for six months.
The prominent monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.
The special adviser to Governor Abiodun on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the decision was reached after Oba Ogunjobi and his victim, 73-year-old Areola Abraham, were invited by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, for interrogation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.