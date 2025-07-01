Oba AbdulFatai Oyeyinka Aremu Aromire Oyegbemi II, the Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, has stripped six of his Chiefs of their titles for violating Palace rules

The chiefs reportedly attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party ahead of the Lagos state LG polls

In reaction, Oba Oyegbemi called a palace meeting and declared that the chiefs had gone for the event without his consent, further violating palace protocols by impersonating him

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Ojora of Ijora and Iganmu Kingdom, Oba AbdulFatai Oyegbemi, has dethroned six chiefs for reportedly attending the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party at the Apapa area of Lagos state.

Ojora of Lagos dethroned six chiefs for violating palace rules. Photo credit: Eko4Show

Source: UGC

Ojora of Lagos dethrones six chiefs over alleged impersonation

The monarch, on Monday, June 30, stated that the chiefs had attended the political event without his consent and had violated the palace protocol by impersonating him there.

As reported by The Punch, the affected chiefs are Chief Lateef Ojora (Bale Alaba Oro), Chief Saliu Biliamin (Bale Alafia Dodoro), and Chief Taiwo Hassan (Bale Oke Ira).

Others are; Chief Idris Ojora (Bale Abule Kere), Chief Hakeem Oseni (Bale Mosafejo Amukoko), and Chief Sule Balogun (Balogun of Abule Kere).

The chiefs had attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party (LP) in Apapa ahead of the Lagos State local government elections.

Ojora of Lagos maintained that the six chiefs attended LP's event without his consent. Photo credit: Eko4Show

Source: Facebook

In reaction, Oba Oyegbemi called a palace meeting on Monday and made it clear that they went for the event without his consent.

He also accused the chiefs of violating palace protocols by impersonating him at the event.

A statement issued on Tuesday, July 1st, read:

“In a tone marked by disappointment and authority, Kabiyesi stated that the Chiefs’ actions were in violation of their duties. He reiterated that no Chief should make decisions or act on his behalf without his explicit consent, as they all serve to represent him and uphold the traditions of the land.”

The Lagos monarch, however, affirmed the significance of transparency and collaboration between traditional authorities and their representation in political matters, while reminding all chiefs of their responsibilities while serving under the esteemed Ojora Kingdom.

Ogun state governor suspends monarch

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun state government led by Abiodun suspended Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile-Ifo for six months.

The prominent monarch was suspended for allegedly subjecting Chief Arinola Abraham to dehumanising treatment.

The special adviser to Governor Abiodun on communication and strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the decision was reached after Oba Ogunjobi and his victim, 73-year-old Areola Abraham, were invited by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, for interrogation.

Source: Legit.ng