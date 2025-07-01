Mixed reactions have followed a video of a grateful man who took a live cow inside a church to thank God

The prophetess of the church posted the clip on social media, showing what she did when she saw the man with the cow

While some people commended the man for showing gratitude to God, others frowned at the cow gift

A video of a man who took a live cow to a church to appreciate God has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The clip was shared on TikTok by the prophetess of the church, who described the grateful man as her son.

The prophetess noted that the man came to the church with the live cow to thank God for doing wonders in his family. She wrote:

"My son came to the altar, to appreciate God. For doing wonders in his family, you will receive your own testimony this week in Jesus Christ name Amen."

In the clip, the man stood before the church's altar with the live cow, which he controlled using a rope tied around its neck.

He went on his knees as the prophetess spoke inaudibly to him and others who knelt before the altar.

Watch the video below:

Man's gesture to prophetess stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's gesture below:

jeccimeek said:

"So if he did not bring it inside the church. una no go kill the cow chop because i know say no be God go chop am."

🌟chukwu said:

"How them take confuse that cow,fear no go gree me stay for there🥹 cowphobia dey worry me."

Ray_Foster said:

"Nah rented cow be this ooo 😂 😂 see the person way bring cow be like person way never chop since 2 weeks now."

HON PARIS said:

"Oga carry the cow go share for your family and compound people when dey hungry.....God go still answer your prayers and bless you more ...nor be to carry it go give pastor."

Sandra Christopher said:

"May God Almighty bless this wonderful son of my mummy in the name of jesus Christ amen."

manlikezillyyyy said:

"Person go get luck next thing say na God of him or her pastor do am for am Nawaoh."

sugar baby said:

"God of mummy p pls i need my own testimony pls hear my cry and the cry of my family pls God."

ADA NKWERRE🇳🇬 said:

"My father you are there watching all those fake pastors the deceiving poor people in the name of God."

